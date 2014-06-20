Welcome to MillenniuM ElectriC – A Division of Millennium Enterprises Unlimited, Inc.

MillenniuM ElectriC is a Florida Corporation formed in 1998 to compete in the Electrical Construction Market. Headquartered in the Greater Orlando Area and considered one of the premier Central Florida Electrical Contractors engaging in all phases of Electrical Construction including;

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Service, Wiring & Repairs

With 1500 + Active Customers, our company is comprised of two Divisions:

New Construction - We specialize in new construction and tenant build out work, focusing on Design Build Services including, Conceptual Drawings and Cost Estimates for Commercial and Industrial Properties;



Service Department (24 hours a day, seven days per week) – Our service department gives us the ability to seamlessly service what we install. Our services-oriented attitude coupled with prompt response time puts MillenniuM ElectriC head and shoulders above the competition.

Our Competitive Edge

MillenniuM ElectriC is a premier Electrical Contractor in Orlando and has loyal customers throughout the state. Our proven experience in a wide variety of electrical applications gives us the edge in providing “Turn Key” products to meet the diverse needs of our clients.

